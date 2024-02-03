Comparing Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) & Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) and Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akumin and Psychemedics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million 0.05 -$156.76 million ($2.82) -0.13 Psychemedics $22.80 million 0.80 -$1.08 million ($0.68) -4.63

Psychemedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akumin. Psychemedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42% Psychemedics -16.69% -40.62% -22.68%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Akumin and Psychemedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Akumin has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psychemedics has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Psychemedics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Akumin and Psychemedics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Psychemedics beats Akumin on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol. Its testing results provide quantitative information that could indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data that could show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period-of-time. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; and treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use. Psychemedics Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

