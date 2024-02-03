Analysts Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) Price Target at GBX 2,029

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,029 ($25.79).
SSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.79) to GBX 2,050 ($26.06) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 2,100 ($26.70) to GBX 2,125 ($27.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($20.59) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,603.77%.
About SSE
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
