Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$88.30.

GRT.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Laurentian lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRT.UN

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$74.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.25. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$62.72 and a 52 week high of C$87.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90.

(Get Free Report

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.