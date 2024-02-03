Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Receives $53.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $45.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Air Lease by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

