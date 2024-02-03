JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENFN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.95 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $1,513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enfusion news, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,265.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 150,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $1,513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,843.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,260,926 shares of company stock worth $12,478,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enfusion in the second quarter valued at $13,445,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Enfusion in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 783.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,435,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,324,000 after acquiring an additional 159,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 15.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,693 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

