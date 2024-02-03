Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.57 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OTLK

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $0.36 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.02.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.