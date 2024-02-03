Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $426.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $361.63.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $372.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.74 and its 200-day moving average is $326.32. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $375.73. The company has a market cap of $233.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $8,422,830. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

