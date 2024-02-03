WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter worth $37,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

