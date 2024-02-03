WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Down 7.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.39.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.