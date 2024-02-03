Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 31.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -148.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

