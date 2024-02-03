StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HSON opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a market cap of $41.23 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

