StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of HSON opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a market cap of $41.23 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.60.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
