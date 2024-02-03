American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

AMSWA stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $374.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.71. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Software during the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in American Software by 323.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in American Software by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in American Software by 190.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

