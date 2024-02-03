StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ClearOne by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

