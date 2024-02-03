StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.65.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
