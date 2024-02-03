Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Lakeland Industries Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $133.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
