Reviewing Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) & Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) and Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Silvergate Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 949.0%. Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Silvergate Capital pays out -9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bank pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bank has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Silvergate Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Cadence Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital -$609.47 million -0.02 -$937.91 million ($29.96) -0.01 Cadence Bank $921.95 million 5.21 $463.24 million $2.91 9.04

Analyst Ratings

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silvergate Capital and Cadence Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 3 2 0 0 1.40 Cadence Bank 1 4 5 1 2.55

Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,061.29%. Cadence Bank has a consensus target price of $27.88, suggesting a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Cadence Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Cadence Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Cadence Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.87% 0.81% Cadence Bank 23.33% 9.55% 0.86%

Volatility & Risk

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bank has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadence Bank beats Silvergate Capital on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Free Report)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. It operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Illinois, and Oklahoma, the United States. Cadence Bank was incorporated in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.