GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
NYSE:JOB opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
