GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 215,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.