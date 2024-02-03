Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Neutral Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $176.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.46.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.6 %

JKHY stock opened at $165.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

