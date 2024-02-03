Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $564.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $491.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.73. The company has a market cap of $244.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,771 shares of company stock valued at $139,531,235. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.