Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Raised to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$28.00.

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.73.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC opened at C$29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The firm has a market cap of C$53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$29.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.40.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6332518 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

