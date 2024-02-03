Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $41.82.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 20,887.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,007,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,415,000 after buying an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

