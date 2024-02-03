StockNews.com Upgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Axos Financial Price Performance

AX opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

