Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Lowered to $185.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $186.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $193.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

