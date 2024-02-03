DA Davidson Comments on Flushing Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flushing Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 7.37%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FFIC

Flushing Financial Price Performance

FFIC stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $446.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.79. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $20.45.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $106,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $771,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,876,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 51,395 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,158,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,210,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.