Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $35,234.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

See Also

