B. Riley Weighs in on Cohu, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cohu in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Cohu’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Cohu had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COHU. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cohu from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Cohu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.52. Cohu has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cohu by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,990,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

