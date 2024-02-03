Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Issued By Wedbush

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $168.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $33,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 940.76%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

