Robert W. Baird Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Underperform

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $325.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Maxim Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $389.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

VRTX opened at $424.68 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

