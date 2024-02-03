Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$20.25 at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$19.25 to C$20.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MI.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.28.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

MI.UN opened at C$16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$676.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.13. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.81 and a 52 week high of C$17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

