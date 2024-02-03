Zscaler’s (ZS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.51.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.5 %

ZS opened at $244.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.30 and its 200 day moving average is $180.34. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $246.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,332 shares of company stock worth $31,166,722 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

