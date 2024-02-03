Zscaler’s (ZS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.51.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Up 2.5 %

ZS opened at $244.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.30 and its 200 day moving average is $180.34. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $246.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,332 shares of company stock worth $31,166,722 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.