Desjardins Boosts OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$4.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.95.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.38. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

