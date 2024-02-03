Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BAYRY. HSBC cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAYRY

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.