Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

GORO stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

