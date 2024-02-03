International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

