Raymond James Increases Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$10.25

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE SGR.UN opened at C$12.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.84. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of C$9.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.85, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$737.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.14%.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

