Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRMK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Trustmark stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Trustmark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trustmark by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

