Teradyne’s (TER) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.27.

TER stock opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

