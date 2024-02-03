The Goldman Sachs Group Raises SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $8.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised SoFi Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.78. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

