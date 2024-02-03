SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.70.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
