SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

SuperCom stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

