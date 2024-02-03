United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United-Guardian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

United-Guardian Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of UG stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.71.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in United-Guardian by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

