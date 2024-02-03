Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

HTLF has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTLF

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.08. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.01%.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.