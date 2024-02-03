Pfizer Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. The company has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

