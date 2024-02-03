SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SILV opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.31. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SILV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 38.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Mariner LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

