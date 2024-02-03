Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$51.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.05.

Shares of AIF opened at C$45.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,510.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$35.29 and a 12 month high of C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.20). Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of C$185.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.1398104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.19 per share, with a total value of C$39,190.00. In other news, Director Angela Louise Brown bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.79 per share, with a total value of C$98,480.25. Also, Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,190.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $224,070. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

