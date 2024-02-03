Scotiabank Raises Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target to C$60.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of GCG.A opened at C$45.05 on Wednesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$36.98 and a 12 month high of C$47.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.18%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

