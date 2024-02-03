Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$115.69.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$112.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.35. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4033374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

