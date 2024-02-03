IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.86.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$770.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. Equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.6605876 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.97%.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
