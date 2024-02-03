Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Target Price to C$63.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.15.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$47.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.00. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$42.05 and a 1-year high of C$55.74.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$687.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.17 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.0689207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Edward Warkentin acquired 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.84 per share, with a total value of C$49,995.04. In other news, Director Donald Streuber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. Also, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.84 per share, with a total value of C$49,995.04. 6.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.



Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

