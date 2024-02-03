Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Raised to $177.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Get Woodward alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Woodward

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $136.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.02.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 6.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,047,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.