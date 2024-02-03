SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.69) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 312 ($3.97).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 226.20 ($2.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22,620.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.76. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 175.70 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 283.20 ($3.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 225.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 221.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SSP Group’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Insider Activity at SSP Group

In related news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00), for a total value of £354 ($450.04). Insiders bought 175 shares of company stock worth $37,443 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

