Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a "sell" rating on the textile maker's stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 6.3 %

XELB stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.



Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

