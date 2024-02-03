Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Down 6.3 %
XELB stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.57.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- How to Invest in Social Media
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.