Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Cut by Analyst

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 30th. CL King reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $829.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $37.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

